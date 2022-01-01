Ships flying the Russian flag will no longer be able to enter Ukrainian territorial waters. This was established by a new law that entered into force today, as announced by the government of Kiev. The ban also applies to vessels belonging to Russian citizens, economic agents registered in Russia or persons subject to Ukrainian sanctions, reports the Russian news agency Sputnik.
The measure comes into effect while the tension between Moscow and Kiev remains high, with thousands of Russian troops amassed on the border with Ukraine.
#Ukraine #prohibits #access #Russianflagged #ships
Leave a Reply