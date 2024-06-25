Home page politics

Sören Kemnade

To compensate for losses, Ukraine continues to produce and renew T-64 tanks, which date back to the Cold War era.

Kiev – Already in October, the Ukrainian army, as part of a further mobilization in the Ukraine War a new brigade was formed. This is the 150th Mechanized Brigade. The task of the newly formed forces is to support the Ukrainian ground troops, which comprise about 100 brigades.

The formation of a new brigade is actually nothing special, as the American news portal Forbes Since the beginning of the war, Russia and Ukraine have raised new regiments and brigades and at the same time assigned additional troops to existing combat units. This serves, among other things, the compensation of losses.

By recruiting entire brigades, the military command can withdraw battle-weary formations from the front. This has the advantage that all areas of a large unit can recover from combat.

Ukrainian units are repairing various types of tanks in the field. There is a particularly high demand for infantry fighting vehicles and personnel carriers. © Dmitriy Lipavskiy/dpa

Kiev wants to compensate for losses in the Ukraine war with Soviet-era tanks

The 150th mechanized brigade is also unique from other newly formed brigades. Their tracked vehicles consist primarily of modernized T-64 tanks. After more than two years of war, Ukraine continues to produce new T-64s. This is absolutely necessary, as the losses on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides are extremely high. Several hundred tanks are destroyed every year on both sides.

The T-64 dates back to the Soviet era of the Cold War. It is a 42-ton tank with armor consisting of several layers (composite armor). It is powered by a five-cylinder opposed-piston diesel engine and produces 700 horsepower. The top speed is around 25 to 45 kilometers per hour off-road. The main armament is a 125-millimeter smoothbore gun of the D-81 type.

Ukraine and Russia produce tanks through alternative sources

The modernized T-64s are typically equipped with improved protection, a new thermal imaging sight for the gunner, a modernized driver’s cabin, a military L3 Harris digital radio and an SN-4215 satellite navigation device.

The fact that Ukraine can continue to produce enough tanks is a good sign. The problem is that Russia can do it too at the moment. Ukraine is currently experiencing problemsto produce sufficient infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, such as Forbes reported. Both types of vehicles are used to transport troops.

Both Ukraine and Russia have alternative sources for replacement tanks. Russia builds about 500 to 600 new ones every year. Thanks to its Western allies, Ukraine has 700 new tanks – 300 more have already been announced and are due to be delivered in the next few months.

Ukraine is already pulling all T-64s from the entire country in 2014

When Russian troops entered the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 Crimea occupied Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry began bringing in old T-64s from the storage facilities of huge vehicle fleets across the country. The restoration of the tanks is believed to have accelerated after Russia officially attacked Ukraine in 2022.

The Malyshev factory in Kharkiv, just 40 kilometers from the Russian border, produced new T-64s between 1963 and 1987. When the Soviet Army left Ukraine in 1991, it left thousands of T-64s – up to 3,000 by one estimate. The Malyshev plant upgraded a large number of these tanks for continued service alongside newer T-72s and T-80s. What exactly happened to the remaining T-64s is speculation – and the likely explanation for the continued supply of units such as the 150th Mechanized Brigade with what appear to be newly upgraded T-64s.

Russian T-64 destroyed by Ukrainian troops during the invasion of Kyiv in 2022. Tank losses are high on both sides. © Sören Kemnade

Largest tank depot in eastern Ukraine suffers heavy losses in the first weeks of the war

The Malyshev plant suffered severe damage in the first weeks of the war, but Ukrainian industry adapted: it redistributed existing industrial facilities and set up new workshops in less vulnerable cities. At the same time, Kyiv signed contracts for the repair and modernization of T-64s at sites in Poland and the Czech Republic. In particular, in April 2023, the Polish Bumar-Labędy tank plant began repairing T-64 tanks under an agreement between Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and the Ukrainian concern Ukroboronprom.

Eight months after signing the contract with the Czech company VOP CZ to repair Ukrainian T-64s, the company has not yet received a single tank. Rostislav Rožnovský, spokesman for VOP CZ, told ČTK“VOP CZ is always ready to accept tanks and start working on them, but we have nothing to repair yet. The Ukrainian side has not yet delivered any tanks,” Rožnovský noted. This could be a sign that the tanks can be kept in good condition using Polish and Ukrainian resources alone. (sec)