Ukraine claims responsibility for a drone attack in Moscow – adopting the Kremlin’s choice of words.

Moscow – For the second time this year there has been a drone attack on Moscow. Early Monday morning (July 24) around 4 a.m. local time, drones apparently hit two buildings in the south of the Russian capital. There was no major damage or injuries, as Mayor Sergei Sobyanin pointed out Telegram informed.

The Kremlin did it Ukraine responsible and spoke of a foiled “terrorist attack”. According to the military, the drones were brought down with interference radio. Accordingly, a drone was discovered over the center of Moscow, another in the south of the city. According to an emergency services worker, a high-rise office building was hit, possibly also by debris.

And Ukraine apparently claimed responsibility for the attack: the news agency learned that it was a “special operation” by the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR AFP from defense circles of Ukraine. Russia describes his aggressive war against Ukraine not as a war, but as a “military special operation” from day one. Become Ukraine war actually one calls war, risks imprisonment there.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the drone attack early Monday. The Russian air defense “stopped an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act with two drones on objects in the Moscow city area,” the Kremlin said.

A damaged building in Moscow after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack. © Pavel Bednyakov/Imago

According to the Twitter account “OSINTdefender”, Ukrainian long-range attack drones of the “Beaver” type were probably used. That speaks for an attack by Kiev, not a false flag action. At the end of May, people were injured in an attack. In early July, Russia claims to have shot down drones over the city. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin had admitted weaknesses in the domestic air defense a few weeks ago and called for improvement

The drone attack came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced “retaliation” for a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. According to Ukrainian information, the Transfiguration Cathedral in the old town of Odessa, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was destroyed. The Kremlin on Monday denied that Russian forces had attacked the cathedral. (lrg/AFP)