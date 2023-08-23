Ukraine | Prime Minister Orpo on a surprise visit to Ukraine, met with President Zelensky

Orpo and Zelenskyi planned the production of armored vehicles in cooperation. HS follows the visit to Kyiv.

Finland prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) arrived on Wednesday for a surprise visit to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

An orphan and the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a joint press conference in the morning, where a plan to manufacture Finnish armored vehicles under license in Ukraine was brought up.

Last week, the Swedish government announced similar cooperation regarding the production of Swedish CV90 assault armor in Ukraine.

At the same time, Orpo (cook) told about Finland’s new, 18th military aid package to Ukraine. The matter will be decided later this week. According to Orpo, the package includes heavy weapons and ammunition. He did not specify the content of the grant in more detail.

According to Orpo, Finland has now supported Ukraine for about 1.7 billion euros. If all multilateral aid is included, the total amount of aid rises even higher.

According to Orpo, the new aid package is the same size as the previous ones, i.e. worth more than one hundred million euros. The amounts are based on the so-called replacement value and are calculated by Finland itself.

Briefing was organized in the decorative, art nouveau-style Horodetsky house in the center of Kyiv, right next to the presidential palace.

Orpo said that during his visit he visited the town of Irpin near Kyiv, where there are a couple of hundred new residential houses built by Finns for those left homeless due to the fighting. Russian troops reached Irpin last year and badly destroyed the town before retreating.

Finnish reporters asked Zelensky if Ukraine would be interested in Finland’s Hornet fighters after they are given up and replaced by new, American F-35 fighters.

According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine prefers F16 fighters because they have been produced in large quantities and, according to him, Ukraine needs a lot of western fighters. Holland and Denmark have already promised F16 fighters to Ukraine, and the training of Ukrainian pilots is about to start.

Zelenskyi laughed at the question about Finnish fighter jets and said that Ukraine accepts everything possible, which is useful in defending the country.

“If the Hornets are not needed in Finland, we will of course accept them,” Zelenskyi said.

Petteri Orpo and Volodymyr Zelenskyi shook hands at a press conference in Horodetsky’s house in the center of Kyiv.

Orphan and Zelenskyi saw Finland’s and Ukraine’s cooperation opportunities in military technology projects developed. Zelenskyi said that Ukraine is particularly interested in armored vehicles intended for military use. Apparently, armored crew transport vehicles, or Pasi, would come into question.

The model could be taken from Sweden. Earlier in August, the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and Zelenskyi signed an agreement under which the countries begin to increase cooperation in the production of military equipment and training of soldiers. As part of the agreement, Ukraine will start manufacturing CV90 assault tanks developed in Sweden.

“We have advanced technology companies. Let’s see what can be done about it. This is a good and useful idea”, Orpo said about the possibility of technology cooperation.

Zelenskyi reminded that Ukraine will need more assault tanks like the CV90 even when the war ends one day.

Ukrainian regarding the progress of the counteroffensive that started in the summer, Zelenskyi stated that the operation is still progressing, “slowly but steadily”.

Orpo and Zelenskyi assured the importance of their meeting. Orpo said that Ukraine and Ukrainians are “inspiring” for Finland. He recalled the partial similarities between the histories of Finland and Ukraine.

“In 1939, the Soviet Union launched a staged attack against Finland. Then Finland fought like Ukraine now,” Orpo said.

Finland the prime minister is scheduled to participate in a partially remote meeting on the Crimean peninsula in the afternoon. A press conference for Finnish journalists is scheduled to be held in Kyiv on Wednesday evening.

Predecessor to Orphan Sanna Marin (sd) made two visits to Ukraine during the ongoing full scale Russian invasion. Marin visited Ukraine for the first time on May 26 last year and again on March 10 last year. In the latter visit, the Minister of Climate and Environment was also present Maria Ohisalo (green). After this visit, a lively discussion arose in Finland after Marin missed the opportunity in Kiev to hand over the Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö visited Kyiv on January 24 and discussed with Zelensky, among other things, Ukraine’s possible NATO membership. Finland’s largest military aid package to Ukraine to date was published four days before Niinistö’s surprise visit.

Zelenskyi visited Helsinki on May 3 and, in addition to Niinistö, met the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. The all-day visit to Helsinki was accompanied by extensive security measures.

All Finnish politicians’ visits to Ukraine and Zelenskyi’s trips abroad have been organized without advance notice for security reasons.

To Ukraine is Ukrainska Pravdan leaders of several countries have arrived to celebrate the country’s independence day on Thursday.