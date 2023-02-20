Ukraine, Giorgia Meloni keeps the promise made to Zelensky, she will be in Kiev by Friday. The president: “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time”

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is about to complete the halfway point of the first year since the outbreak (February 24). The premier Giorgia Meloni is close to the Ukrainian people it’s at Volodymyr Zelensky and, as promised, is about to reach Kiev to meet the Ukrainian president. “The line of support of the Italian government has not changed and I thank the premier very much for his position“, says the Ukrainian president. And he adds: “The Europeans they must pray that Kiev does not fall, because it would really become a European war. We are preparing for a short-lived war that will end in victory.” The Ukrainian president hears Macron: “Cooperation for defense and a 10-point plan for peace”.

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Thank you Giorgia Meloni, we are waiting for you in Ukraine”

President of Ukraine Zelensky said: “With Giorgia Meloni I had excellent talks. We have received a support package, which means that the line of support of the Italian premier has not changed, on the contrary, and I thank you very much for your position. I’m waiting for her, I know she’s coming. We have a strong respect for Italy and the Italian people.”

READ ALSO: Zelensky replies to Berlusconi: “I should send him some vodka…”

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Thanks Italy, the war will be short”

The president Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Italy for his support to Ukraine and for his role in the reconstruction of the country and in its future within the EU. “I am very grateful to Italy for choosing to send us arms for both anti-aircraft defense and artillery”, he explained, saying he is convinced that “the war will be short because Russia lacks resources and will to fight”. And even if there is talk of a new offensive, the Russians “are not as powerful as they were a year ago, when they didn’t have enough resources to occupy our country anyway. Today they are weaker. We, on the other hand, are stronger “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

