Ukraine | Prime Minister Marin appeals: Help Ukrainians at Christmas

“Nobody hoped for or wanted this kind of Christmas,” says Marin.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) appeals to the Finns to help the Ukrainians suffering under the Russian war of aggression.

“During Christmas, the plight of the Ukrainians is felt particularly strongly in the hearts of each of us. No one hoped for or wanted this kind of Christmas,” says Marin in the Prime Minister’s Christmas greeting.

“Many people are thinking about helping Ukrainians and showing support during the holidays. Each of us can offer help in a way that suits us, for example by giving our own time to help Ukrainians or making a donation to an aid organization.”

Marin also states in his greeting that the price of the war of aggression is being paid in Finland too, when energy, heat and food have become more expensive.

“We have been tested in the last few years, but the Finns are resilient,” Marin assures.

In her greeting, Marin wishes a peaceful Christmas and hopes that people can be kind to themselves despite the expectations related to Christmas.

“You don’t have to get everything done by the end of the year, and Christmas arrives even if it’s a little unfinished. The times that have tested us have been challenging in many ways, and that’s why the message of mercy that belongs to Christmas feels even more important now.”

The Prime Minister’s Christmas greeting is a fairly new tradition, as Christmas greetings only started to be sent in 2020. In a week’s time, there will be another Prime Minister-level message, when the Prime Minister’s New Year’s greeting, which has already become an old tradition, will be published.