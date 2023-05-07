The founder and leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has announced that he will stay in Bakhmut to fight alongside his men after receiving guarantees on the supply of the requested ammunition. “Tonight we received a combat order: they promise to provide us with the necessary ammunition and weapons to continue further actions,” he said on the Telegram channel.

Prigozhin had announced that he would withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut on May 10, unless the defense ministry provided them with the necessary ammunition. as of May 1, the group had received only 10% of the ammunition needed to continue the fighting. Subsequently, the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced that his men were ready to take the positions that the Wagner group would have vacated in Bakhmut.

Prigozhin explained that the order received during the night was ”the first in all this time” and promised that the Wagner group would receive ”all the ammunition and weapons we need” to ensure that ”the enemy do not advance”. Furthermore, ”we were told that we can act in Bakhmut in the world in which we deem most suitable”, continues Prigozhin, pointing out that ”Surovikin will be the person who will manage relations between the Wagner group and the defense ministry”. The reference is to Russian general Sergei Surovikin, head of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

“Akhmat units are ready to reach Artemovsk (Bakhmut). I have already signed the order for the Commander-in-Chief assuring that the units are preparing to take control of the city. The units are combat-ready. We are just waiting for orders. Several units are already on their way to the special military operation zone,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.