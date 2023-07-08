The leader and founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin gave his men vacation until the beginning of August. Anton Yelizarov, nom de guerre ‘Lotus’, military commander of Wagner’s unit that captured the Ukrainian city of Soledar, said this on Telegram. “We were all sent on vacation until the beginning of August, there are a lot of tasks to do, so Yevgeny (Prigozhin, ed.) decided to give everyone a rest,” Yelizarov told reporter Timofey Ermakov, according to bloggers’ Telegram channels .

Prigozhin took his parents on vacation before moving to Belarus following the deal reached with President Alexander Lukashenko, Yelizarov said. Once back from vacation, he explains, “we have to prepare the foundations, training camps, coordinate with governments and local administrations, organize interaction with Belarusian law enforcement agencies and set up logistics”, reads the channel ” Yevgeny Prigozhin on Telegram”.