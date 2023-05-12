“The units of the Ministry of Defense simply fled from the flanks. The capture of Bakhmut by the Russian Federation will lead to nothing when the flanks give way and the front collapses. Attempts by the Ministry of Defense to sweeten the situation with information are leading and will lead to a global tragedy for Russia. For this reason, the ministry must stop lying immediately. If you escape, you need to build new lines of defense.” So Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video shared on his Telegram channel.



