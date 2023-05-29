”If you start a war, please have character, will and balls of steel. Only then will you be able to achieve something”. So the Wagner’s leader, Yevgheny Prigozhin, he allegedly commented with a journalist on Moscow’s ban on Russian media from reporting on the mercenary group he founded. This was written by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its latest analysis of the conflict, according to which Wagner’s leader addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin without naming him.

According to Prigozhin, the official would stop lying if bridges, new buildings and metro stations were really built. His comments are “probably aimed at Putin, whom Russian state media have routinely portrayed as a leader minutely involved in small infrastructure projects and the lives of ordinary Russian people,” said the US think tank. According to the ISW, his criticisms could be the result of Putin not giving him the promised reward for the conquest of Bakhmut, a city under siege for months in eastern Ukraine.