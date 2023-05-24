The Wagner Group lost more than 20,000 fighters in the long battle for the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. AND Russia’s plan to ”demilitarize” Ukraine has not only failed, but has succeeded in ”transforming the Ukrainian army into one of the most powerful in the world”. Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said this, adding that about 20 percent of the 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited to fight in Ukraine have died.

The data on Russian deaths in Ukraine are in contrast with those provided by Moscow, according to which more than six thousand soldiers died in the war in Ukraine.