The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has announced that he will run in next year’s presidential election “in Ukraine”. “The important announcement” came in a video message, recorded while gunfire is heard in the background, presumably from Bakhmut’s front. Prigozhin, 61, said he will run against current president Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko.

Read also

The head of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries then returned to ask for ammunition, in particular 10,000 tons, to be able to continue fighting in Bakhmut. The request in the video where Prigozhin is shown standing on the roof of a destroyed house which is allegedly 1.2 km from the center of Bakhmut.

“We will win,” said the mercenary leader, adding that no one in Moscow need fear that he has political ambitions. What he’s asking for is the shipment of ammunition. He serves half a million dollars a month, he said, and Russian oligarchs could pay for it.