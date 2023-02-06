The head of Wagner released a video in which, from the cabin of a military aircraft, he states that tomorrow he will be aboard a Mig-29: “If you want, I will meet him at high altitude”

Evgheny Prigozhin challenges Volodymir Zelensky to an aerial duel. The head of Wagner has released a video in which, from the cabin of a military plane, he says that tomorrow he will be on board a Mig-29. “If he wants, I will meet him at high altitude”, he added, specifying that if the Ukrainian president wins the duel he will cede Artemovsk (the Russian name of Bakhmut, ed) to the Ukrainians, if instead he wins, he will reach the Dnipro river. “I landed, I bombed Bakhmut,” he said in the video.