“I’m running for the presidency of Ukraine. If I win the election, no ammunition will be needed.” Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian Wagner mercenaries, starts his ‘election campaign’ to challenge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the presidential elections that Ukraine should hold in 2024. “I have to make a political announcement. Looking around, I have political ambitions. I have decided to run for the election to become president of Ukraine in 2024. I will run for office with Poroshenko and Zelensky. If I win the election, everything will be fine. No ammunition will be needed,” Prigozhin said in the video released on Telegram.