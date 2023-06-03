The mercenary commander of the Wagner Evgheny Prigozhin accuses Russian regular forces of having left mines on the open corridors leading out of Bakhmut, the city controlled by Moscow surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers. Wagner’s mercenaries have almost completed the withdrawal from Bakhmut, leaving the positions to the regular Russian forces. But they were discovered a dozen mined sites, with hundreds of anti-tank mines, in the rear. Upon Wagner’s request for explanations, the Defense Ministry in Moscow limited itself to saying that it was an order from superiors.

“It would not have been necessary to place these explosives as a deterrent for the enemy since we are dealing with rear areas. We can therefore assume that they were set up against Wagner’s forward units“Prigozhin added, adding that no mines exploded and no one was injured.