Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, today released a new video in which he questions Russia’s main justifications for the war in Ukraine, accusing the country’s military leadership of “deceiving” the Russian people and stressing that it would have been possible to negotiate with Volodymyr Zelensky and avoid conflict.

In 30-minute footage posted on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin dismissed claims by Moscow that Kiev was planning to launch an offensive on Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine in February 2022. “Nothing out of the ordinary happened on the eve of February 24,” Prigozhin said, adding that “the Defense Ministry is trying to deceive the public and the president by telling the story that there were insane levels of aggression from the Ukrainian side and they would attack us together with the entire NATO bloc”.

Actually, said Wagner’s boss “Kiev has not bombed Donbass for 8 years, only the Russian positions. And the special operation was started for a completely different reason”. Prigozhin finally added that the Russian leadership could have avoid war by negotiating with the Ukrainian president.