Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba confirmed today the difficulties of the European Union (EU) to carry out the sixth package of community sanctions against Russiafor the Hungarian blockade to decree an embargo on Russian oil, and pushed for a seventh, focused on exports in general.

“I made sanctions proposals for a seventh package, one of them can be summed up in a few words: kill Russian exports”Kuleba told the press after participating in a meeting with the EU foreign ministers. As he said, “as long as Russia continues to be able to export its oil, gas, iron or other materials, it will have money to continue the war.”

Instead, he said what he heard “was clear, overwhelming support for the sixth package, for an oil embargo.”

“It is no exaggeration to say that only one country continues to block the introduction of the oil embargo and the EU will have to figure out how to address that country’s concerns, to do so,” pointed out the reticence of Hungary, highly dependent on Russian oil.

In any case, Kuleba assured that there is “understanding between the Member States that it is the reputation of the EU that is at stake and also the unity”.

Kuleba stated that “we are now in a ridiculous situation where the Ukrainian economy suffers more from the damage inflicted by Russian aggression than the Russian economy suffers from sanctions.”

Likewise, he said he appreciated that The EU is going to allocate another 500 million euros from the European Peace Support Fund (FEAP) to finance the transfer of different weapons to Ukraine, bringing the total figure for that purpose to 2 billion.

Kuleba stated that “On the issue of weapons and sanctions, things are more or less on the right track, they are making progress”but considered that the issue that “still has to be addressed, resolved and channeled is that of granting the status of a candidate to Ukraine”.

Joining the European bloc

The minister indicated that “we are not talking about immediate incorporation”, but that “there are no rational arguments” against integrating Ukraine into the EU project.

Another issue he discussed with the Europeans was food security, saying there is “wide support and willingness” from member states to work with Ukraine to build alternative routes to export its agricultural goods to global markets.

I emphasize that the EU and Ukraine are “united to avoid global food crises caused by war and Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports.” “That task is not as easy as it sounds, it is extremely complicated, but we are working on it,” he concluded.

