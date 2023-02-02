“I think Ukraine deserves to get closer to theopening of EU accession negotiations already this year”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech, thanking ”the president of the European Commission, her colleagues and our friends in the EU for their tangible support in the process of integration and in the protection of our state and our people “. The Ukrainian head of state then added that “with our further integration” towards the European Union ‘‘we must give energy and motivation to our people to fight despite any obstacles and threats”.

“The future of Europe is written right herein Ukraine”, Zelensky had already written on Twitter, echoing the words pronounced in Kiev by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “This is a battle for freedom, sovereignty and democracy”.

Russia is concentrating its forces, we all know that. He is preparing to try to get his revenge, not only against Ukraine, but against free Europe and the whole free world,” Zelensky said, speaking of the risk of a new Russian offensive coinciding with the first anniversary of the start of the conflict, on 24 February.