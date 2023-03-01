Ukraine: President Zelensky calls for help with modern fighter jets

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ukrainian servicemen sign a projectile before firing it towards Russian positions.
Oleg Petrasyuk. EFE
Ukrainian servicemen sign a projectile before firing it towards Russian positions.
The Ukrainian president requests more military aid from Western countries.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, requested more military aid for the war that this country has been waging for a year with Russia. The president specifically requests that they send him modern fighter planes.
“We need the aviation component of air defense, modern combat aircraft, to protect the entire territory of our country from Russian terror. Air defense is complete only when it is supported by aviation, modern aviation,” Zelensky was quoted as saying. the Critical Journal.
The Ukrainian president was even more specific with his appeal to his Western allies: “Our pilots, together with our anti-aircraft gunners, together with all the warriors and specialists of our Air Forces, are already doing a great job. But we will be able to completely protect the sky when the aviation taboo in relations with our partners is lifted,” he said.
Regarding the Donetsk region, Zelensky stated, according to what was reported by the aforementioned media, that Ukraine is about to lose the city of Bakhmut: “The situation is becoming more and more difficult. The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to gain a foothold and secure the defense. Our warriors defending the Bakhmut sector are true heroes,” he said.
