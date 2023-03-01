Wednesday, March 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine: President Zelensky calls for help with modern fighter jets

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in World
0
Ukraine: President Zelensky calls for help with modern fighter jets


close

war in ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen sign a projectile before firing it towards Russian positions.

Photo:

Oleg Petrasyuk. EFE

Ukrainian servicemen sign a projectile before firing it towards Russian positions.

The Ukrainian president requests more military aid from Western countries.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, requested more military aid for the war that this country has been waging for a year with Russia. The president specifically requests that they send him modern fighter planes.

See also  Maneuver 2023, Ricciardi: "The survival of the NHS is not guaranteed"

“We need the aviation component of air defense, modern combat aircraft, to protect the entire territory of our country from Russian terror. Air defense is complete only when it is supported by aviation, modern aviation,” Zelensky was quoted as saying. the Critical Journal.

The Ukrainian president was even more specific with his appeal to his Western allies: “Our pilots, together with our anti-aircraft gunners, together with all the warriors and specialists of our Air Forces, are already doing a great job. But we will be able to completely protect the sky when the aviation taboo in relations with our partners is lifted,” he said.

Regarding the Donetsk region, Zelensky stated, according to what was reported by the aforementioned media, that Ukraine is about to lose the city of Bakhmut: “The situation is becoming more and more difficult. The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to gain a foothold and secure the defense. Our warriors defending the Bakhmut sector are true heroes,” he said.

See also  Opel Astra 2022 driving test and video: does it make the 'blitz'?

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ukraine #President #Zelensky #calls #modern #fighter #jets

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
FBI: Corona origin “most likely” by lab glitch

FBI: Corona origin "most likely" by lab glitch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result