The President of UkraineVolodymyr Zelenskywarned on Wednesday against what he called “the duo of China and Brazil“for trying to promote “something alternative to a just and complete peace” to end the war in his country and different from the formula he himself proposed two years ago.

In his speech to the General Assembly of the UNZelensky said that these two countries are also trying to “gather a chorus of voices, some in Europe and others in Africa” ​​to promote these alternative plans, but they only serve “to give (Vladimir) Putin political space to continue the war.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony with Mongolian President Photo:AFP Share

But he reminded both countries: “You cannot push your power to the detriment of Ukraine.”

It was believed that Zelensky would bring the UN a new plan to end the war, which is now two years old, but neither on Tuesday before the Security Council nor this Wednesday before the Assembly He went off-script from his peace formula that he outlined two years ago and which now appears to have stalled.

As of today, Russia has destroyed all our thermal power plants and a large part of our hydroelectric capacity.

Zelensky recalled that Russia “It is a country twenty times larger than Ukraine and yet it wants more land,” so logically “everyone in Europe and Central Asia feels that the war could reach them too.”

Much of Zelensky’s speech consisted of warning about the risks Ukraine faces in the winter due to Russian attacks. to its power plants: “To date, Russia has destroyed all our thermal power plants and a large part of our hydroelectric capacity,” he said.

The annual High-Level General Debate brings together world leaders from 24-28 and 30 September under the theme “Leaving no one behind: acting together to advance peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.” Photo:EFE Share

“This is how Putin prepares us for winter, hoping to torment millions of Ukrainians, ordinary families, women, children, normal cities, normal towns.

“Putin wants to leave them in the dark and in the cold this winter, thus forcing Ukraine to surrender,” he warned, before warning of the danger to the entire world posed by threats to the country’s nuclear plants.

On Tuesday at the Security Council, Zelensky He said he had precise information that Russia plans to attack three nuclear power plants soon. Ukrainiansalthough he did not specify which ones.