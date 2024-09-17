ANDUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed last night in his speech to the nation that he has prepared “more than 90%” of the so-called Ukraine Victory Plan, which he plans to present this month in Washington to US President Joe Biden and the two candidates to succeed him, Vice President Kamala Harris, of the Democratic Party, and former Republican President Donald Trump.

“More than 90% has already been written. All together, this package can ensure a correct development of the situation not only for Ukraine“not only for the people of the world who value international law,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said his administration is “preparing to present” the plan to its allies “next week”.

Key people from each sector are involved. The necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined.

Zelensky explained that he spent part of Monday’s day working to finalize the plan, which, according to He reaffirmed that it consists of four parts: military, political, diplomatic and economic.

“Key people from each sector are involved. The necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined. The steps are designed to give us the strongest possible position to bring about peace, a just, real peace. For each step, there is a clear list of what is needed and what will make us stronger. Nothing is impossible with this plan,” the president said.

Zelensky’s adviser rules out surrendering territory in Ukraine’s ‘Victory Plan’

Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

Adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office Mijailo Podoliak ruled out on Tuesday that the so-called Victory Plan that the president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to present this month to US President Joe Biden, includes the possibility that Ukraine either cedes territory to Russia or agrees to freeze the conflict on its current lines.

“The president has spoken about this more than once, the dominant position is clear: no freezing of the conflict, because this would not lead to the end of the war itself, but would only give Russia the opportunity to accumulate additional resources and continue a third stage (of aggression against Ukraine) with more mass killings of civilians in Ukraine,” Podoliak said.

The adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, who made these statements in an interview with television Nastoyashche VremiaHe added that “there is no concept of ceding territories” or “freezing the conflict.”

Podoliak insisted that “the defeat of Russia” involves supplying more weapons to Ukraine and to increase military, diplomatic, economic and political pressure on the Kremlin to force him to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

In this regard, the Ukrainian presidential adviser stated that the Ukrainian military operation in the Russian Kursk Oblast – where Kiev troops control dozens of towns after initiating an invasion of this part of Russian territory on August 6 – shows that it is possible to carry out the war within the Russian Federation in the context of the pressure on the Kremlin to which he referred.