Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday that he plans to present a plan to end the war to US President Joe Biden in September which will also include the two candidates to replace Biden in the White House, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

“I think I will be able to present this plan to President Biden in September,” Zelensky said at a press conference with dozens of journalists in kyiv.

The Ukrainian head of state added that he will also hand over the document to Harris and Trump, as Ukraine will need Washington’s support also after the US presidential election in November.

Zelensky explained, without giving further details, that the operation that Ukraine is carrying out in the Russian Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces occupy a part of the territory, is part of that plan.

The proposal also includes economic proposals, as well as the role that Ukraine should play in the international security architecture. and on the steps that must be taken to get Russia to agree to end the war.

Asked later about the possibility of Ukraine giving up territories in any possible negotiations, Zelensky replied that Ukrainians “are not ready” for that option, although he acknowledged that the decision will depend on the position of kyiv’s allies.

In this regard, the Ukrainian head of state stressed the importance of decisions such as sending F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine used these planes to shoot down some of the drones and missiles launched by Russia this week in the two massive attacks it has launched against several Ukrainian regions.

Before Zelensky, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andri Yermak, said on Tuesday that Ukraine is hoping to hold its second international peace summit, to which kyiv is considering inviting Russia, in a yet-to-be-decided country in the Global South.

“We want the second summit to take place in a country in the Global South,” Yermak said, explaining that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is working to identify a country in which the summit could be held.

Would it be possible to ignore a plan signed by a hundred or more countries, if India, Saudi Arabia, China or Brazil signed it?

Taking the second summit to Africa, Asia or Latin America, Ukraine is hoping to attract support for a peace proposal it is preparing to end the war in emerging countries that are traditionally allies of Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office also explained that the condition for holding this second summit is the approval of a “joint plan” that can be approved by the largest possible number of countries in the world.

“Would it be possible to ignore a plan signed by a hundred or more countries if India, Saudi Arabia, China or Brazil signed it? Would it be possible for an aggressor country that is heavily dependent on them?” Yermak said when asked about the effect that the presentation of a plan in whose development it had no part could have on Russia.

The first edition of this format was held in mid-June in Switzerland at the initiative of kyiv. Russia was not invited to the summit, which was attended by more than 100 countries and international organisations and which discussed a document submitted by Ukraine demanding, among other things, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.