Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will personally travel to Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to an official familiar with the planning, according to the US portal CNN.

The war in Ukraine is high on the agenda for the three-day summit, where leaders are expected to make a strong declaration of unity in support of Ukraine and unveil new measures to stifle Russia’s ability to finance and fuel its war.

Zelensky’s highly anticipated visit would be his first to Asia since Moscow launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine last February, and comes as Kiev continues to seek military support from its Western partners ahead of a highly anticipated counter-offensive.

The G7 member countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – include Ukraine’s biggest supporters.

Zelensky’s long-awaited trip to Asia follows a tour of four European countries, where he was promised additional military support for the defense of Kiev.

Japan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Zelensky would virtually attend a Sunday session of the G7 after being invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year.























