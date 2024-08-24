Ukraine | President Stubb has congratulated Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day

Ukraine|Ukraine’s Independence Day is celebrated in Finland today in many different ways.

President Alexander Stubb there is congratulated Ukraine today on the country’s independence day. In a video published on the messaging service X, Stubb says that Ukraine is fighting for its independence and its rightful place with the West. He says that Finland knows what it feels like to fight for one’s own independence.

Also the foreign minister Elina Valtonen has congratulated Ukraine in X. In the video, Valtonen wishes Ukraine a happy Independence Day and states that Finland stands by Ukraine. According to Valtonen, Ukraine is not only fighting for its own independence, democracy and freedom, but also for the security of Finland and Europe.

Ukrainian Independence Day is celebrated in Finland in several different ways. Independence Day is officially commemorated with a flag-raising at the Senate Square and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Marine Barracks.

On the Senate square is arranged in the afternoon at one o’clock the United for Ukraine event celebrating Independence Day. Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) present the parliament’s greeting at the event. The Government’s greeting is presented by the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok) and the Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r).

The event will include choral and solo performances in Finnish and Ukrainian. Common songs are sung familiar to many Finns, the Ukrainian folk tune Hiljainen tienoo and the Finlandia national anthem.

The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also lit up in the evening with the colors of the Ukrainian flag to blue-yellow.