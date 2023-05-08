Russia will be defeated in the same way as Nazism in 1945, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech to mark May 8, the day that marks the allied victory over Nazi Germany and the end of World War Two.

“All the ancient evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated,” Zelensky declared in a speech posted on his social media shortly after a new Russian attack on Kiev.

More than 30 drones were shot down as they flew over the Ukrainian capital.

“Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are now destroying similar evil together,” he said.

“This evil, although it is different today, has the same goal: servitude or destruction,” added the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky delivered the speech on the occasion of the May 8 celebrations and on the eve of a large military parade in Moscow.

“We will win!”, he promised in his nearly 10-minute speech, filmed in front of an imposing World War II memorial.

“We will never forget the contribution of the Ukrainian people to the victory against Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to lie and say that victory in this war could have happened without the participation of another country or people, ”he said.

Zelensky accused the Kremlin of “aggression and annexation, occupation and deportation, massacre and torture, bombing of cities and burning of localities”.

“We are not going to lose what we conquered, we are going to recover everything that was captured by the enemy”, he added.

Ukraine said it was finalizing preparations for a major counter-offensive, aimed at regaining Moscow-occupied territories in the east and south of the country, as well as the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.