The Council of Judges of Ukraine asks Italy “to favor the establishment of direct contacts between the Council of Judges and the Supreme Council of Ukrainian Justice (currently suspended – ed) with the European network of justice councils”. He tells the Adnkronos Bogdan Monich, President of the Council of Judges of Ukrainethe supreme body of the autonomous management of justice in the country, the highest office of the Ukrainian judiciary, which from 24 February 2022 also assumed the burden of obligations inherent in the coordination and work of the justice system for the temporary cessation of the Supreme Council (from February 22).

“Such support for our branch of justice from the Italian government would be an opportune step”, he claims. “In January 2020 – he recalls – the Supreme Council of Justice addressed the European Network of Justice Councils with the proposal to make changes to the statutory documents of the Network to abolish the regulatory impediments relating to the establishment of direct contacts between the Council Supreme Court of Ukrainian Justice and the European Network. At the time this proposal had no support. However, today, the question becomes more and more topical given the struggle that Ukraine is fighting for European values ​​”, remarked the President of the Council of Judges. Ukrainian, a supreme body with autonomous and executive functions which currently includes 32 judges from various instances and jurisdictions.

“On March 10, 2022 – he continues – the Council of Judges of Lithuania unanimously supported my request to the Cinterim apo of the Supreme Court of Latvia, Head of the Council of Justice of Latvia, Sygita Rudenaite, with a request to propose for the second time to the European Network of Councils for Justice to make changes to its statutory documents to eliminate the regulatory impediments that they block the establishment of direct contacts between our judicial institutions, the more active involvement of the Council of Judges of Ukraine and the Supreme Council of Justice (after the restoration of its functioning) in the project of the European Network of Justice Councils. Such support for our branch of justice from the Italian government would be an opportune step. ”

Monich adds: “I would like to remind you that for a long time Ukraine has tried to become a part of Europe by sharing its values. Today’s heroic struggle of all the Ukrainian people against the Russian occupational army confirms its European identity with facts. “. “Italy – he continues – provides shelter to our people, supplies medicine and makes hospitals available. The world community is uniting around Ukraine providing weapons, humanitarian aid, welcoming our citizens. But the judges – he urges – they too are citizens who do not tolerate war, evil, the violation of human rights and freedoms “.

“We already know and especially now that the cities around Kyiv such as Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel have been liberated where Russian soldiers tortured civilians, shot innocent women and children, that we will also need mammoth support in international courts. Courts, I am sure and believe it, will do justice to all war crimes starting with the soldier who raped women and girls, pillaged and ending with the political leadership of the attacking country. Evil must be punished because unpunished evil returns and returns 10 times stronger, bloody and bloody. The world, Europe, Ukraine must punish evil with all the methods available in the civil community “.

How is justice handled in Ukraine during the war? Ukraine in war does not renounce justice and the values ​​of Europe



also if “a change is obvious. Currently around 11,500 sentences are recorded in the single register of court sentences. Before the war this figure was around 30,000 sentences per day,” replies the President of the Council of Judges of Ukraine. “A month and a half after the beginning of the Russian invasion against Ukraine, the main issue for us is to preserve our country as a sovereign, independent and democratic nation in which European values ​​prevail and the rules of international law are respected – he says. “Even in these conditions, justice works in an ordinary way. The courts work, the cases are examined and the citizens turn to obtain the defense of their rights. Obviously except in the occupied territories”.

“I must say – he specifies – that in accordance with Ukrainian legislation the activity of the courts is regulated by the law of Ukraine” Legal regime of martial law “in which in art. 26 it is explicitly established that even in the conditions of martial law the The functioning of the courts cannot be suspended, that is, the constitutional right of the person to legal defense cannot be limited. Shortened or summary procedures are not allowed. There, where possible, the courts must function in an ordinary way. However, there are changes . People turn less in court, appear less in trials, as the need to win the enemy and not the counterpart in court came first. ”

What damage have the courts and the justice system had as a result of the fighting? How many structures were destroyed or damaged? “According to my information in Ukraine between February 24 and April 4, 2022, 4 court buildings were completely destroyed: the district court of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region; the district court of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region; the court of the appeal of Kharkiv, which was among other things a monumental building; and the Commercial court in the Mykolaiv region housed in the upper floors of the administration of that region, targeted in a targeted manner by reactive rockets. In addition, 33 buildings were damaged: windows broken, no electricity, no heating, pipes and water drains are not working, the external walls, internal doors, dividing walls between the offices have been destroyed, the courtrooms damaged “.

“To date it is impossible to estimate the damage caused to the branch of justice – comments the judge – No less than one billion hryvni if ​​we talk about buildings, communications and electronic gadgets. It is equally impossible to estimate the damage for buildings. of the courts in the temporarily occupied areas. All information will be collected, assembled and analyzed after the liberation of Ukraine from the invaders “.

“The peculiarity of this war – he continues – is that the Russian army mercilessly destroys civilian infrastructures and kills peaceful citizens. In violation of all the rules and principles of international conventions. The Russians bomb in an animal way from the air and sea with the Grad rocket launcher houses, hospitals, theaters, churches, administrative buildings and courts “. How many judges have lost their lives? “As for the dead, we have confirmation from 3 officials of the justice system and a judge to date.”

Is there pressure from the Russian army on the judges? “The Russian army puts pressure on all Ukrainian citizens who are on the temporarily occupied territories and judges like citizens are not excluded. I have no examples of cases in which judges would have been tortured or killed because of their professional position. But I know of a case of death of a judge who was attacked with her son and the husband of a colleague trying to leave the city through the green corridor by car. I also have information about the deaths of three court officials “, he replies.

“But I want to emphasize – Monich remarks – that the courts in the occupied territories do not work and will not work despite the Russian military and their repressive structures trying to impose the ‘Russian world’ on the Ukrainians and to legalize their presence also through the courts. it is impossible. The judges either flee to the territories controlled by Ukraine or hide. Among other things, I want to emphasize – he concludes – that in accordance with Ukrainian law the handling of cases handled by the judges who are in the 62 courts of the temporarily occupied territories, was transferred to the territories controlled by Ukraine “.

How many judges went to fight by joining the army and are now defending their country? “The war made everyone equal and even the judges went to defend their country by enlisting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in territorial defense – observes the judge – I can provide you with some numbers valid for the period from February 24 to April 4: In total 188 people were mobilized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations of which 35 are judges and 153 officials of the court apparatus, the state judicial administration of Ukraine and state agencies belonging to the sphere of administration state judicial authority of Ukraine “. “As volunteers in the territorial defense forces – he continues – 61 people entered, including 27 judges and 34 officials of the court apparatus, the state judicial administration of Ukraine and state agencies belonging to the sphere of state administration court of the country “.

“Seen in this way, the figure may not be impressive – he comments – but I would like to point out that Ukrainian justice has mostly a female face. Furthermore, there are many colleagues who do not declare it openly and manage to make both the work of the judge and the service work together. in territorial defense “. Monich points out that the judicial situation in Ukraine was already starting to fail: “7039 judges would be needed, but the positions occupied are 5008. There are therefore 2047 vacant positions and the situation is more dramatic in the appellate courts where out of 964 positions, 460 are vacant. . A framework that prompted us to advise our colleagues to take into account that their main obligation is to work in justice, especially in those courts where there is only one judge left “.

What are the priority steps taken by the Ukrainian judicial system to minimize the negative effects of the war on the justice front?

“Ukraine must guarantee the conduct of justice during the war – he replies – With regard to the functioning of the courts under the conditions of martial law, we have published a series of recommendations which provide for the transition to smart working of officials as far as possible; the definition of a minimum necessary number of those who must be present in the institutions of the courts and the division of tasks; the organization in shifts of the work of judges and court officials “. “Particularly critical in the conditions of martial law have become the issues relating to the handling of cases in the occupied courts, the issue of extending the terms of detention in custody, the issue of splitting the money of the justice branch, some issues relating to employees. We are managed to prepare a law fairly quickly that would regulate these issues. “

