Ukraine President Niinistö spoke with Zelensky of Ukraine

Niinistö confirmed Finland’s position on supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

President Sauli Niinistö held today a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with, says the office of the president.

The presidents discussed ways to alleviate the tense situation on the Crimean peninsula and on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Niinistö reaffirmed Finland’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the chancellor’s press release said.