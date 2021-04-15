Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine President Niinistö spoke with Zelensky of Ukraine

by admin
April 15, 2021
in World
0

Niinistö confirmed Finland’s position on supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

President Sauli Niinistö held today a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with, says the office of the president.

The presidents discussed ways to alleviate the tense situation on the Crimean peninsula and on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Niinistö reaffirmed Finland’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the chancellor’s press release said.

.
#Ukraine #President #Niinistö #spoke #Zelensky #Ukraine

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Investigated as the alleged author of a forest fire after the burning of pruning remains in Abanilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.