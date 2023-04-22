Ukraine | President Niinistö Above: A warring country cannot be a member of NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presented on Thursday that Ukraine has a place in NATO. According to President Niinistö, a country at war cannot be a member of NATO.

President Sauli Niinistö visited on Saturday Ylen Ykkösamuu, where he commented on the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg statement on Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“Ukraine has the right to a place in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO”, Stoltenberg said during his visit according to news agency Reuters.

Niinistö was asked what he thinks about Stoltenberg’s comment.

“It is the case that a warring state cannot be accepted into NATO. It is to be expected that [Ukrainaan] there will be peace”, Niinistö said.

Niinistö also emphasized that at the moment it is “extremely important that NATO remains united”.

From Niinistö it was also asked whether the nationalist party Sweden Democrats’ threat to topple the government affects the neighboring country’s NATO project.

“I don’t think so [Ruotsin] domestic politics has a great influence on how Sweden continues on the NATO path,” Niinistö answered.

According to the president, Sweden’s NATO solution was based on the common vision of almost all parties.

Niinistö said that he currently has no new information about Sweden’s NATO membership.

“Probably, Sweden and Turkey are waiting for Sweden’s terrorism regulations to be completed,” he said.

in Nordic countries recently there has also been discussion about Russia’s plans to sabotage countries’ sea areas.

Niinistö took a stand on the issue very few words, but described cables and other infrastructure running under the sea as a “sensitive area”.

“Nord Stream was a good example of what can happen.”

The president emphasized that he is not the right person to offer concrete solutions for protecting cables and pipes in sea areas.