The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked for a summit with Russia, France Y Germany to “end the conflict” with pro-Russian separatists in the east of that country, amid international tensions with Moscow.

(Read here: US spoke to Russia and issues warning on Ukraine)

“It is time to find an agreement to end the conflict and we are ready to make the necessary decisions at a new summit” with four participants, he said upon receiving advisers to the French president and the German chancellor, according to a statement from the Ukrainian presidency. .

(Also: Europe: Crucial Safety Meetings Week)

The presidency did not specify the nature of these decisions, but added that the negotiations also focused on the measures to be taken with a view to a “de-escalation” in the ukrainian border, where Russia concentrated tens of thousands of troops.

In the past, Ukraine repeatedly asked those quadripartite summits, called “Normandy format”, proposals generally rejected by Moscow, which accuses Kiev of not implementing the Minsk peace accords, negotiated under Franco-German mediation in 2015.

The previous one Normandy format summit in Paris in December 2019, it allowed timid progress, but the peace process found itself at an impasse again, while the war in eastern Ukraine has caused more than 13,000 deaths since 2014.

(You may be interested: Biden’s government and Putin’s government meet due to crisis in Ukraine)

In recent months, the tension had escalated with the West accusing Russia, widely seen as the separatists’ military backer, of preparing an attack on Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Russia, for its part, wants Western guarantees on the interruption of NATO’s expansion to its borders, in particular to Ukraine.

A first round of Russian-American negotiations took place in Geneva on Monday to defuse this crisis. While no progress was announced, both powers have agreed to continue their dialogue to give diplomacy a chance.

AFP

More news

– WHO warns that 50% of the European population will be infected with omicron

– David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, died at 65