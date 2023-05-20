This Friday (19th) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appeal for “independence” in his stances on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during the annual summit of heads of state of the Arab League, in which he lamented that there are member countries of the organization that “turned a blind eye” to Russia’s “illegal annexations”.

“Sadly, there are some in the world and here among you who turn a blind eye to these illegal annexations, and I’m here for everyone to look honestly. No matter how much the Russians try to influence, there must still be independence,” Zelensky said during his speech at the opening of the summit, which is being held in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Thus, Zelensky mentioned in a veiled way Syria, one of the five countries that voted in the UN against the resolution that condemned the invasion of Ukraine, along with Russia itself, Belarus, North Korea and Eritrea.

Furthermore, he called on Arab countries to “cooperate directly” with Ukraine “without any, any intermediaries”, and urged Arab League members to “enable their friends to act in a coordinated manner for peace”, as several Arab states maintained an equidistant position from the invasion.

The Ukrainian was invited by Saudi Arabia to a historic summit, as was Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose country was readmitted to the Arab League earlier this month after being suspended for more than a decade by Damascus’ crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.

In his speech, Zelensky recalled that his country already has “a positive experience with Saudi Arabia with regard to the release” of detainees held by Russia, and stated his willingness to “expand our experience”, after the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

“And even if there are people here at the summit who have a different view of the war in our land and call it a conflict, I am sure that we can all unite to save people from Russian prisons,” said Zelensky, who thanked “the majority” of Arab countries for their support for Ukraine.

He then denounced that Ukraine does not have the same amount of weapons as Russia, nor “the many killer drones that Iran provides” to the Russians, but stated that he remains strong because “we have the truth on our side and we are expelling the occupiers of our land”.

“This is what we are fighting for and we are sure that all your nations will understand our main emotion and the main appeal I want to leave here in Jeddah: a noble appeal to all of you to help protect our people, including the Ukrainian Muslim communities” , added Zelensky.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman expressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the kingdom’s “enthusiasm and support” for international initiatives to find a political solution to the “crisis between Ukraine and Russia”. .

According to the official Saudi news agency “SPA”, Bin Salman and Zelensky met today on the sidelines of the summit of heads of state of the Arab League, in which the Ukrainian participated to demand independence in the posture of the Arab countries in relation to the promoted invasion. by Russia, as many remain equidistant.

“The Crown Prince expressed the kingdom’s enthusiasm and support for all international efforts aimed at politically resolving the Ukrainian-Russian crisis and continued efforts to help mitigate the resulting humanitarian effects,” the statement said.

The news agency also noted that the two leaders “reviewed” their bilateral relations and addressed “issues of common interest”, without offering further details.

Also according to “SPA”, Zelensky “praised the fundamental role of the kingdom in the Middle East and in the world”.

Bin Salman had already expressed during his opening speech at the summit “the kingdom’s readiness to carry out mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine and support international efforts to politically resolve the crisis and help achieve peace and security”.

Zelensky also met today with the crown prince of Kuwait, Mishal al Ahmad al Sabah, according to the official “KUNA” news agency, which said that bilateral relations between the countries were discussed during the meeting.