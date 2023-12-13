Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Ready for use: The mortar in the video is in a wooded area. © Screenshot YouTube/@44 окрема механізована бригада

Ukraine can rely on mortars supplied from Poland in the war with Russia. The new weapon is presented in a video.

Kyiv – The surprise effect can also happen in Ukraine war be a trump card that should not be underestimated. But sometimes the enemy needs to know exactly who or what he has to deal with. That's probably why the 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces published pictures and videos of what was probably their latest achievement on social media.

Ukraine gets a new weapon in the war: 120 mm Rak mortar from Poland presented in clip

These are 120mm RAK mortars from the Polish military. They are manufactured by the defense company Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW), which is based around 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. In the introduction clip The Ukrainians see the military vehicle mainly in a forest area. And also briefly in an open area while it fires once.

As a soldier named “Yevhen” reveals, the Ukrainians were trained in mortars in Poland. They would have mastered the systems within two weeks. First they trained on simulators and later on the vehicles themselves.

A soldier with the nickname “Yarosh” says in the clip: “The main task is to support the infantry and destroy fortified positions.” It is not revealed how many of the mortars Poland gave to Ukraine. The opponent from Russia shouldn't know everything.

Ukraine receives mortars from Poland: projectiles can reach up to twelve kilometers

However, media like Defense Express from Ukraine or Polish Radio and Polon from Poland pointed out that the trade had already been reported in the spring when Volodymyr Zelenskyj visited the neighboring country to the west. Accordingly, it was said to have involved 24 mortars that were to be handed over for the fight against the aggressor.

The video shows that the mortars are ready for combat within 30 seconds and it only takes half as long to leave the position. The vehicles, which are equipped with eight tires, can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h and have a range of up to 500 kilometers.

Their projectiles should be able to travel up to twelve kilometers. The mortars also have an MRSI system. This means that several shots can be fired from one gun and hit the target at the same time. The capacity is said to be 46 rockets. The crew consists of four people. The total weight should be 24.5 tons, with a length of 7.80 meters, a width of 2.80 meters and a height of 3.40 meters.

Further reports from the Ukraine war: Mortars as the strongest weapon against Russia

Despite the drone hype, the Ukrainian mortars are considered the strongest opponent of the Russian troops in the war.