Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov: Ukrainian special services were preparing an assassination attempt on Putin and Belousov

The Ukrainian special services planned an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov at the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on July 28. This was reported by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

He said that a few days before the parade, Belousov contacted Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and had a telephone conversation with him, during which he urged his American colleague to convince Kyiv to abandon its intentions.

Moscow and Washington avoided an escalatory spiral Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

According to the Russian diplomat, the head of the US Department of Defense was “extremely surprised” by the information received from Belousov, but took it seriously.

Pentagon Prevents Ukraine’s Secret Operation in Russia

The Russian Defense Minister called Austin on July 12 and informed him about the operation that Kiev was preparing against the Russian Federation.

Moscow had found evidence of a covert operation being prepared by Ukraine that may have been approved by Washington, according to two U.S. officials and another official briefed on the call.

“Whatever Mr. Belousov said, all three officials said, was taken seriously enough that the Americans contacted the Ukrainians and said: If you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t,” The New York Times reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the role of the United States in preparing the assassination attempt on Putin

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated about the US involvement in Kiev’s preparation of an assassination attempt on the Russian president. This is how she commented on the words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) that Kyiv was preparing attacks on Putin. At the same time, Budanov admitted that all assassination attempts were unsuccessful.

This assassination attempt was again prepared with American money, without which there would have been no malicious activity by the GUR, the SBU and the Bankova in general. Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova also accused Great Britain of assisting the Ukrainian operation. “There is no doubt that the assassination attempt on Putin, which Budanov spoke about, was planned with the participation of the Anglo-Saxon masters of Kyiv,” she noted.