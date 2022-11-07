In his nightly speech via video conference, Zelensky said that more than 4.5 million consumers are already without electricity.

“We also realize that the terrorist state is concentrating its forces and means for the possibility of repeating mass attacks on our infrastructure…First of all, energy.. That’s why Russia needed Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond,” he added, according to Reuters.

Zelensky did not elaborate on Russia’s need for Iranian missiles to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

For his part, Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of Yasnu, a major energy supplier to the capital, said on his Facebook page that the country faces a 32 percent shortfall in the expected electricity supply on Monday.

He described it as force majeure.

At the same time, the national energy authorities alerted to the planned interruption of the electricity supply, but also indicated the possibility of applying further restrictions in Kyiv and the surrounding area as well as 6 other regions in the country, according to Reuters.

The warnings followed comments by Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, urging residents to “think of everything” including the worst-case scenario where the capital loses electricity and water supplies.

“If you have a large family…or friends outside of Kyiv, where there is an independent water supply, stove, heating… please consider staying there for a certain period of time,” he said in a television interview over the weekend.

Targeting Energy Infrastructure