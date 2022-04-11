With the possible withdrawal of Russian troops from the surroundings of the capital, Ukraine has won “the battle for kyiv”, the authorities assured, although a great war is looming in the east of the country in which Volodymyr Zelensky’s Army will face each other in “the battle for Donbas”, where Russia has been intensifying its offensive for more than a week. This fight will not be a local operation, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized, rather “it will be reminiscent of World War II”, given the participation of thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes and artillery.

Moscow has almost completed preparations for the “great offensive,” Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said yesterday. The invaders continue to regroup troops in the eastern zone, increasing the management system and logistics. His main efforts, he warned, are aimed at “preparing for the defeat of the allied forces, establishing full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and ensuring a stable land corridor with Crimea.”

“We predict that active hostilities will start in these territories at some point in the near future,” said Motuzyanyk, who stressed that at the moment the Kremlin has raised the number of troops “significantly”, as perceived from the borders of the region, and “will continue to increase.” The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrel, warned of the same thing yesterday. “I fear that the war in the coming days will increase in Donbas,” he lamented.

THE KEYS: Destroyed childhood.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported yesterday that there are already 183 children dead since the invasion began. 342 have been injured and more than 525 have been affected by the violence.

Shattered heritage.

As many as 938 educational facilities and almost 300 hospitals have been destroyed as a result of the attacks.

Justice.

The Ukrainian Parliament announced that 42 countries have already turned to The Hague for Moscow’s war crimes, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The following days will be decisive in this armed conflict that today is 48 days old. “It will be a tense week,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Russia will be even more afraid. If he loses, he will have to admit the truth,” added the Ukrainian leader, who predicted that Moscow’s forces will move to “even larger operations” in the east of the country, will use “even more missiles and even more aerial bombs against us, but we are preparing ourselves for these actions”, he stated emphatically.

“The battle for Donbas will last several days, and during this time our cities could be completely destroyed,” predicted Sergei Gaidai, governor of the Lugansk region, while calling again on civilians to leave the area, fearing that “the Mariupol scenario can be repeated” in the region.

With the focus on the upcoming great war, the Kremlin Army continues its offensives to favor its success in the conflict ahead of May 9, when Russia commemorates its victory with Germany in World War II. In the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the defenders yesterday repulsed four enemy attacks. They destroyed five tanks, eight armored vehicles, six motor vehicles and eight artillery systems, according to the Armed Forces report.

Fall of Mariupol



The document states that the invaders are creating a group of assault troops for operations in Slobozhanske, also in the east of the country. In addition, Moscow continues to focus on taking control of the Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhnie and Novobákhmutivka settlements, as well as establishing full control over Mariupol, where assault operations near the Azovstal plant and port continue.

This port enclave is one of the regions hardest hit since the beginning of the invasion. The kyiv Army admitted yesterday that it fears the fall of Mariupol, a city besieged for more than forty days and whose capture allows Moscow to conquer the coastal strip along the Sea of ​​Azov connecting the Donbas regions with Crimea, annexed in 2014. Here The “final battle” to defend the city is taking place, because “our ammunition is running out,” the 36th Marine Brigade, which is part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote on Facebook yesterday. Their commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny, assured for his part that they are doing “everything possible and impossible” to defend the enclave.

This martyr city is “the heart of the war,” stressed Zelensky, who warned that if they stop fighting there, all other positions in the country will be weakened. “Mariúpol is destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead,” lamented the president. The City Council, for its part, reported the discovery of a tunnel in the Sadkov area, on the outskirts of the town, where the Russians piled up the Ukrainians they killed. In addition, they warned that the invaders try to hide their “crimes. “They take the bodies out to destroy them in mobile crematoria or bury them in mass graves. The scale of the crime is ten times worse than the genocide in Bucha,” warned the Consistory.

Meanwhile, near kyiv, in the town of Buzovaya, which was occupied by Moscow, another mass grave was found. Authorities confirmed fifty local residents deceased.