Kiev, Ukraine.- The Ukrainian armed forces were preparing for an imminent counter-offensive on Sunday, after a senior commander said that the defense of the city of Bakhmut, under a heavy Russian siege, was necessary to “buy time” before its onset.

Earlier, British intelligence said the front line had changed in the battle for Bakhmut, the longest and bloodiest of Russia’s invasion, but it would be “extremely difficult” for Russia to make any further gains in the devastated town.

Some military experts have questioned the sense of securing the city, but Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky said on Saturday that it helps buy time in preparation for a future counteroffensive.

“The real heroes are the defenders who carry the weight of the eastern front on their shoulders,” the official said, quoted by the Ukrainian army’s press service.

“It is necessary to gain time to accumulate reserves and launch a counteroffensive, which is not far off,” he said.

In a video, the head of Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his forces were already close to Bakhmut’s administrative center.

“This is the municipal administration building,” he said, pointing to the construction from the roof of another building.

“They are one kilometer and two hundred meters away,” he specified in the recording released by his company Concord.

“The most important thing is to get the right amount of ammunition and move forward,” added Prigozhin in military dress.

Prigozhin’s men are in the front line in the Battle of Bakhmut, which caused heavy losses on both sides.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that its forces repelled “more than 100 enemy attacks” throughout the day on the eastern front.

Death zone

In an interview with the French daily Jornal de Dimanche, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna highlighted the human cost of the Russian siege of Bakhmut.

“Thousands of Russian soldiers died at a considerable rate in this battle,” he said. “The human mass of your infantry is a formidable weapon, it seems endless in volume and time.”

But even if they capture the “small town,” he added, “it will not impact the strategic corridors that we still control in the region.”

According to British military intelligence, the Bakhmutka River, in the center of the city, now marks the front line.

“Ukrainian forces hold the west of the town and have demolished key bridges over the river, which runs north-south across open ground,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said.

“This area has become a death zone, and could prove a major challenge to Wagner’s forces looking to continue their frontal assault to the west,” he added.

Prigozhin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been embroiled in a power struggle with the Defense Ministry, and has criticized Russia’s military high command, accusing it of not sharing ammunition with Wagner’s forces.

But on Saturday he changed his tune and praised Russia’s top military officials, saying he “absolutely, totally supports their initiatives.”

Bombings in Kherson

In southern Ukraine, at least three people have been killed and two wounded in a Russian airstrike in Kherson, authorities said.

The city was liberated by kyiv forces in November, after several months of occupation. But since then, the region, which Moscow partially controls, has been the target of continuous Russian bombing.

“Russian terrorists are shelling Kherson again,” said the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, posting an image of firefighters standing next to a burnt-out vehicle.

Several cars were damaged after the bombardment.

Galina Kolisnik, 53, escaped “tragedy”, she tells AFP.

The woman was “inside a store” when she heard the explosions.

“We went inside and, five minutes later, the tragedy occurred,” he explained. “Our car was hit…it’s horrible,” she added.