Ukrenergo: Ukraine may reintroduce power outages in case of heat

If heat sets in in Ukraine, power outages may begin again. The return of outages was predicted by the chairman of the board of the energy company Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, his words are quoted by TASS.

According to Kudritsky, power outages may return if the air temperature rises above thirty degrees.

“I must remind you that we have no right to relax: the damage to the power system is significant, and so are the challenges ahead of us. Heat above 30 degrees may yet return,” Kudritsky said.

Earlier, the British newspaper Financial Times wrote that millions of Ukrainians are facing a “cold, dark winter” due to the country’s destroyed energy grid. They will face a cold winter after “Russian missiles wiped out half the country’s electricity supply.”