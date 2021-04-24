Renat Kuzmin, a Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, predicted an escalation of the conflict if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to come to Moscow and Donbass for negotiations. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Pershy Nezalezhny” on YouTube, reports RIA News…

“If he [Зеленский] is doing everything to ensure that this conflict continues and flares up with renewed vigor, then he will not go to Russia, he will not go to the line of contact. Then none of this will happen. Then we will see a new confrontation and, quite possibly, we will see a hot phase of the conflict, ”Kuzmin said.

According to the deputy, Zelensky must understand that negotiations to resolve the conflict in Donbass must be conducted with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, and not with Moscow.

On April 20, Zelensky addressed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russian with a proposal to meet anywhere in Donbass where there is a war. In response, Putin said that Kiev should negotiate to resolve the conflict with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), but agreed to host Zelensky in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations at any convenient time.