Former US intelligence officer Ritter: peace in Ukraine will be concluded on Russia’s terms

Peace in Ukraine will be concluded exclusively on terms that suit Russia. This outcome was predicted by ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter at YouTube-Reporterfy Media & Travel channel.

“The conflict will end with a victory for Russia, which will dictate the terms of the agreement and what it will look like. Most likely, Ukraine will capitulate unconditionally,” Ritter said. According to him, Kyiv will find itself in a hopeless situation, since it does not want to admit that the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) are unable to prevail and seize Russian territories.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky threatened to declare war on Russia. The Russian Federation Council responded that while Western countries, realizing that there is no chance of victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are preparing for negotiations with the Russian Federation and a gradual winding down of the conflict, “the US ward is gradually but systematically getting out of control.”