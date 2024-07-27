Soskin: Ukraine faces famine and civil war due to industrial destruction

The grave situation with grain production in Ukraine could lead to famine this winter, former adviser to Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin said at his Youtube-channel.

“We can assume that by February the country will start to experience famine,” he specified, pointing out that by autumn the Ukrainian economy will be on the verge of destruction.

Soskin believes that the food shortages are caused by the destruction of industry, which is happening due to the ongoing conflict. In turn, the famine could lead to a civil war in the country.

Earlier, Oleg Soskin called for finding a replacement for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In his opinion, the current leader will not be able to conduct peace talks with Russia.