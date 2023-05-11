The Spectator: Ukraine may lose a key ally in Europe after the elections in Slovakia

Kyiv risks losing its closest ally after the elections in Slovakia, declared reviewed by the British edition of The Spectator William Nattrass.

Support for Ukraine could be threatened if the SMER party wins, which, according to polls, is in the lead, the author notes. He explained that the party is headed by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who criticizes the policies of Western countries on the Ukrainian conflict.

At the same time, writes Nattrass, despite the condemnation of the Slovak ex-premier for his position on this issue, the majority of the country’s inhabitants share his views. “Fico’s position undoubtedly reflects the views of a significant part of the Slovak population,” the article says. In addition, the article also cites poll data, according to which half of the Slovaks want Russia to win.

The journalist added that Slovakia is an important transit and repair hub for sending Western weapons to Ukraine, and also has political influence in the European Union in matters of the crisis associated with an excess of Ukrainian agricultural products.

In March, Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova announced the weakening of financial and civilian support for Ukraine. She explained this by the fact that the sources of economic assistance to Kyiv are not endless, and citizens, despite the support of Ukrainian refugees, are unhappy with how their arrival affected the lives of local residents.