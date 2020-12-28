The former governor of the Transcarpathian region, Gennady Moskal, predicted the loss of six regions for Ukraine. The head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Crimea in 1997-2000 spoke about this on the air of the Internet channel “Apostrophe”, the recording is available at Youtube…

According to him, the Novorossiya project is not over yet. The general explained that this project included Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev and Kherson regions. Therefore, he added that there is a possibility that Ukraine will lose its territories.

Earlier, Moskal named the reason for Kiev’s loss of Crimea. According to the former governor, the reason is Ukraine’s attitude to Crimea. “To steal a piece of land, build a khatynka there – that’s how they absolutely treated Crimea. This is how it happened that Crimea … When he will return and how he will return, it is very difficult to say today, ”he said. He also added that the peninsula was very poor: there were no roads, gas stations, decent restaurants and recreation centers.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. Kiev considers it an occupation.