The opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will lead to the loss of Ukraine’s ability to buy gas on the reverse in Europe. This loss was predicted in a magazine article National Interest (NI) commentators Janusz Bugayski and Margarita Assenova.

According to the authors of the publication, after the certification of the operator of the new gas pipeline, all gas supplies from Russia will bypass the territory of Ukraine, so Kiev will not be able to buy gas from Europe as before.

“This means that Moscow will control how much gas through Nord Stream 2 will be received by Ukraine’s neighbors in order to ensure that they don’t have surplus fuel that they could resell to Kiev,” NI analysts explained.

They also concluded that due to the lack of transit and reverse gas supplies from European countries, Ukraine would be more vulnerable to a “possible invasion”.

In November, the head of the Ukrainian company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that if the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was launched, Ukraine’s annual losses would amount to about $ 2 billion. For this reason, he said, Kiev still hopes to block the Russian project.