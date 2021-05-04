The head of the Ukrainian analytical center “Third Sector” Andriy Zolotarev said that due to the opening of the land market, Kiev in the near future may lose its agricultural potential. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the KRT TV channel.

According to him, at present in Ukraine, many people “with bright faces” say that the village will heal after the appearance of effective owners there. However, a quarter of a century ago, the same was said about effective owners of industrial enterprises, the expert noted. “And just as we safely profited from the industrial potential, we also profited from the agrarian one,” he warned.

Zolotarev added that no one thinks about the social price. He warned that as a result of the reform, between 3.5 and 5 million Ukrainians will become “superfluous people.”

On March 31, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the opening of the land market from July 1, 2021. A moratorium on the sale of agricultural land has been in effect in Ukraine for almost 20 years. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in parliament, said that the adoption of the law is necessary to receive assistance from the International Monetary Fund. At the same time, the majority of Ukrainians are afraid that the land will be bought up by oligarchs and foreigners.