The director of the Kiev Heart Institute, cardiologist Boris Todurov believes that due to staff shortages, state medicine will disappear in Ukraine in the coming years. He told about this on September 16 on the air of the TV channel “112”.

“If this year, next year we will not have at least 5% [от ВВП заложено на медицину в бюджете] and a normal attitude to the training system, medicine will die in general in two or three years. There will be private clinics, ”Todurov said.

In addition, he noted the strong emigration of personnel in the country. In his opinion, up to 40% of graduates leave the country in the first year after graduation from the medical school, in particular, to Poland or Hungary. The reason lies in the scanty salaries in Ukraine, the cardiologist is sure.

At the same time, Todurov is sure that the problems lie in the fact that over the past four years “absolutely unprofessional people” have begun to lead medicine in the country.

On June 1, the country’s health minister Maxim Stepanov recorded a video message admitting that the country’s health care system has been completely destroyed due to the reforms of recent years. He named the former government of the country as the culprit, after which it is necessary to work on the mistakes.