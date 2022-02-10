Military observer of Pravda.ru media holding Oleksandr Artamonov in an interview with Ukraina.ru toldthat each country goes through a certain forced stage of growing up, which, among other things, awaits Ukraine. He predicted that the anti-Russian Kiev authorities would outlive themselves without waiting for Russia’s “invasion”.

“Russia, as a Eurasian country, with all its Eastern wisdom, has applied the tactics of armed waiting. Since Russia will not attack (and this is its great wisdom), Ukraine will have to grow up. Each nation must pass its own exams. Ukraine is now handing them over. Ukrainians will accumulate this wisdom, and then the performance of the regions will begin. Odessa is already ready for this, Zaporozhye too, Kharkov is not far behind. And the inhabitants of Slavyansk, who are occupied by punitive troops, are also waiting in the wings,” the expert said.

Earlier, the US State Department advised Americans to start leaving Ukraine immediately, using commercial or other private modes of transport. The State Department also indicated that it was recommended not to travel to Ukraine, allegedly due to the increased threat of military operations from Russia, and also because of COVID-19.