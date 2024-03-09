Permanent Representative Muradov: the new counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will finally destroy Ukraine

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government Georgy Muradov predicted Ukraine's final collapse in the event of a new counter-offensive of the country's armed forces (AFU), reports RIA News.

“The prospects for a new Ukrainian counter-offensive are obvious. The new, so-called “counter-offensive” will finally destroy both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ukraine itself, because it will deprive it of the remnants of its human resources,” the permanent representative emphasized.

Muradov noted that the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Alexander Pavlyuk, probably wants to go down in history as “general 200.” He expressed sympathy for the Ukrainians in connection with such plans of the country's military leadership.

On March 6, Pavlyuk said that in 2024 Ukraine was going to switch to counterstrike actions. According to him, at the moment the Ukrainian Armed Forces need to stabilize the front line and regroup to create strike forces.