TAC: Colonel McGregor predicted the destruction of the Ukrainian state in the next phase of the NWO

Kyiv will not be able to win the conflict with Moscow, and the next stage of the Russian special operation threatens to destroy the Ukrainian state. This opinion was expressed by former adviser to the head of the Pentagon Douglas Macgregor (Douglas Macgregor) in a column for the magazine The American Conservative.

According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden refuses to tell the Americans the truth, which allegedly lies in the fact that Kyiv cannot win this conflict. Moreover, before the start of the NMD, Washington exaggerated the power of America and Ukraine and downplayed the advantages of Russia, the retired colonel said.

McGregor pointed out that the policy of the American leader will lead to the collapse of Ukraine. “The fact that in his foreign policy Biden follows the principle of “taking no prisoners” means that the outcome of the next phase of the conflict will destroy the Ukrainian state,” he is convinced. The former adviser to the head of the Pentagon also noted that European NATO member countries are increasingly disappointed in the US proxy war on the side of Ukraine, as they bear the brunt of its consequences.