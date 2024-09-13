Bloomberg: Ukraine May Be Forced to Import Coal for Metallurgy

Ukrainian steelmakers could be forced to import coking coal if Russia’s armed forces take control of the country’s only mine near the front line in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), dealing another blow to the steel industry, the agency reports. Bloomberg.

Steel production in Ukraine has fallen by more than 70 percent as the country lost much of its capacity following Russia’s three-month offensive on Mariupol, home to the Azovstal and Ilyich plants. Now the sector’s supply chain could be further strained by the loss of the Pokrovskoye mine, which produces coal needed by the country’s steel mills.

The largest market for Ukrainian steel is the European Union, but the industry also produces products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine temporarily suspended coal mining due to damaged power units. The Verkhovna Rada stated that the country has enough coal for its own needs, and there is “nowhere to put” the surplus.