Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass, predicted a war of “all against all” for the world. It is reported by “Ukraine 24”.

According to Arestovich, today “an information event can weigh more than an event at the front.”

“It seems to me that the world is on the move and we will be dealing with a war of all against all, in the gray zones, at least until 2035,” said a TCG spokesman.

Ukraine is at the turning point of geopolitical plates and eras, so it will not stand aside, he continued. Russia is using four forces against it: military, diplomatic, informational and economic, he said.

“This is not the first Ukrainian-Russian war and, unfortunately, not the last,” Arestovich said.

In 2014, part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the change of the central government in Kiev. Ukraine tried to return them by force, but to no avail. She accuses Russia of occupying these territories and supporting the separatists. Moscow rejects the claim.