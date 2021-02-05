In Ukraine, they predicted a “deepening split in society” due to a possible referendum on Donbass. This was stated by the deputy head of the Kiev delegation in the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the “Ukrinform” agency. His words lead RIA News…

According to him, it is now irrelevant to discuss the issue of Donbass in a referendum, since the “hot phase” is underway. Reznikov also added that there is a lot of speculation and “propaganda that sounds from the neighboring country” about this.

“It is possible to submit to the referendum issues that require calmer, cold analysis and decision-making. Anything that can split society should not be submitted to a referendum. This is a risky story, because it can further deepen the split, “Reznikov said.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, Leonid Kravchuk, said that the need to return Donbass and Crimea under the control of the government of Ukraine should be put to a referendum. He also explained the position of Kiev on the US joining the negotiations in the “Normandy format”. According to him, Washington can effectively influence Moscow, and the new American administration is already making strong statements in support of the country’s integrity.

Before that, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov estimated the material losses of Ukraine due to the war in the southeast of the country at $ 120 billion. He stressed that Ukraine will seek all new sources for the restoration of Donbass after the war, including attracting Western funding.

The territorial conflict in Donbass has been going on for over six years. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, which proclaimed independence from Kiev after the change of power in the country. In 2015, the Minsk agreements were signed, which imply the granting of a special status to the region and the holding of local elections.